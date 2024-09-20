Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 2,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,892,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Veradigm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.