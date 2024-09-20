Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Up 1.3 %

VLTO stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VLTO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.