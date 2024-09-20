Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $84,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veralto by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Veralto by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

