Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Veralto worth $44,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Veralto by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Veralto by 33,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.