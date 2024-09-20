Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $437,692.20 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

