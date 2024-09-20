Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $163,630.50 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $26.10 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.