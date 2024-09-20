Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

