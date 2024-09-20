Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Trading Down 5.4%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. 97,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 516,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Versus Systems

Versus Systems Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 255.40% and a negative net margin of 8,703.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.