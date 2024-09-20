Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Vestis worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 692,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

