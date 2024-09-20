Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 58,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 37,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vext Science Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

