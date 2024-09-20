VF (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. TD Cowen raised their price target on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

