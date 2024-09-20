Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.86. 7,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBOT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.98) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

