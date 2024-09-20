Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $24.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 109,689 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

