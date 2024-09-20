Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,586 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $25.99 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

