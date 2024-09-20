Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,497 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GMRE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $667.03 million, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

