Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,334 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 197.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Winmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark stock opened at $383.46 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $330.25 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.14 and its 200-day moving average is $361.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

