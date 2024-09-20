Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,309 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 2.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America raised Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Up 0.3 %

CNXC stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.