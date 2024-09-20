Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,989,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,676,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $48,711,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after buying an additional 104,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

