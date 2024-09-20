Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

