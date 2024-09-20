Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IDT worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Trading Up 2.0 %

IDT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.79. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,870 shares of company stock valued at $329,880. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

