Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 176.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

