Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,476 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 113,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,145. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

