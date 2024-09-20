Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.