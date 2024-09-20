Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 121,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ KE opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $462.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.26. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

