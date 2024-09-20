Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 721.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.40. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $277.94.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.