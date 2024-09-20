Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $34.08 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

