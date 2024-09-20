Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $71.82 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

