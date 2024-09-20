Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 32,029 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after purchasing an additional 420,428 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

RLJ opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

