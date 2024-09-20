Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,496 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $45.02 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.