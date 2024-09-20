Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HR opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

