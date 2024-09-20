Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 102,317 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

