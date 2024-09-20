Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,173,160 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,173,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.21 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

