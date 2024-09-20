Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,067 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Universal worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

