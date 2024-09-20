Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,163 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Allient worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at $27,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $9,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ALNT stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.51. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

