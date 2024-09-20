Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

