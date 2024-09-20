Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

