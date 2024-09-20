Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

