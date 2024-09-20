Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 27.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 129,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 79.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 168,826 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.36 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.