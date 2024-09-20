Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Shares Up 1.8%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.79. Approximately 6,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Further Reading

