Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Buys $30,000,000.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
