Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.44. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 154,550 shares.

Specifically, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at $64,608,993.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRDN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

