VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.29. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 4,518 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VirnetX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirnetX stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. ( NYSE:VHC Free Report ) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.46% of VirnetX worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

