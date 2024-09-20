VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.29. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 4,518 shares changing hands.
VirnetX Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
