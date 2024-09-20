Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

