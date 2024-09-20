Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,907 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.64 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.