Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $140,473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $47,980,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,069,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,859 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

