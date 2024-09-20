Virtu Financial LLC Buys 6,195 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 497.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,478 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after buying an additional 1,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 734,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FAST opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

