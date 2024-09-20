Virtu Financial LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

