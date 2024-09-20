Virtu Financial LLC Invests $720,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $26.06 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.