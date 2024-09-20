Virtu Financial LLC Invests $814,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044 in the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RNG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

