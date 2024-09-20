Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after buying an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,196 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

